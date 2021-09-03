Fiona Ferro: “I projected myself a little too much”

Just after her double won with Alizé Cornet in the early evening, Fiona Ferro returned to her cruel defeat, which occurred in the early afternoon, in singles 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0 against Iga Swiatek in the second round of the US Open:
” I feel like I’m getting closer but still not enough to win this kind of match. I felt her really nervous emotionally. At the start of the second set, she was in tears. Normally, she’s more of a stable player in this area but I felt that she was really not at the top. Despite that, she didn’t give it to me. It’s disappointing not being able to take advantage of this even though she fought to the end. It’s true that seeing her in this state, unconsciously, I lost my focus and told myself that there was really something to do. I’m not happy with my third set, I struggled to move on. It is mental gymnastics. In the first set, I’m stable, I don’t get excited with the conditions (wind), I manage to play in the right areas. In the second, when I lead 2-0, I am still far from the finish line but I projected myself a little too much. The objective is to succeed in staying in my game and in the present. I realize that I have to work on this. “
For her part, Iga Swiatek confessed her great excitement and explained the resources she had put in place to get by:
” In Grand Slam, I have the impression that the pressure is greater because of the classification and everything that I have been through. It was a tough game. I didn’t start well because I felt like I couldn’t move my legs properly. But it’s not the first time, I’m trying to work on it. In the second set, I relaxed a bit, I changed my tactics. It was a similar match, in my mind, to Rome against Krejcikova (7-6 third set win) and it’s always difficult for me to use those kind of solutions to just put the ball in the court because that I usually want to dictate the point, attack or build the point. This time it was my only chance to earn points. I’m just happy that I can also win matches like that, because before I kind of gave up. “