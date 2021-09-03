Fiona Ferro: “I projected myself a little too much”

” I feel like I’m getting closer but still not enough to win this kind of match. I felt her really nervous emotionally. At the start of the second set, she was in tears. Normally, she’s more of a stable player in this area but I felt that she was really not at the top. Despite that, she didn’t give it to me. It’s disappointing not being able to take advantage of this even though she fought to the end. It’s true that seeing her in this state, unconsciously, I lost my focus and told myself that there was really something to do. I’m not happy with my third set, I struggled to move on. It is mental gymnastics. In the first set, I’m stable, I don’t get excited with the conditions (wind), I manage to play in the right areas. In the second, when I lead 2-0, I am still far from the finish line but I projected myself a little too much. The objective is to succeed in staying in my game and in the present. I realize that I have to work on this. “



