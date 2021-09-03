Focal offers its Aria K2 936 hi-fi speaker in bookcase and central formats

After the release of the Aria K2 936 floorstanding speaker last year, Focal is launching the Aria K2 906 and Aria K2 Center, in bookshelf and center formats. The K2 range, a premium version of the Aria, thus becomes ready for home cinema.

Building on the success of the Aria K2 936 last year, Focal is taking advantage of the new school year to offer its loudspeaker in bookcase and central format. The Aria K2 906 and the Aria K2 Center therefore complete the Aria K2 range, a premium variation of the famous Aria product line inaugurated in 2013 by the French manufacturer. The two ranges are distinguished by their finish, the type of materials used for the design of the membranes and of course their prices.

The speakers of the K2 models thus put aside the Flax cone made of flax fiber of the “very short” Aria models, to use a material called K2 Power, which consists of a light foam sandwiched between a layer of fiber. glass and a layer of aramid fiber. It is also the latter which gives the characteristic yellow finish to the membranes. Such a design would ensure purity and sound precision as well as an ideal balance between damping, rigidity and lightness. The main speaker retains its 16.5cm size. The tweeter is identical between the two ranges.





On the design side, although they take the size, the arrangement of the speakers and the leather front of the Aria range “quite short”, the Aria K2 speakers are differentiated by the finish of their cheeks. They are in fact available in a single color called Ash Gray, which was until then reserved for the Utopia range, Focal’s most prestigious.

Here is some technical information about the Aria K2 906:

Frequency response: 55 Hz – 28 kHz

Sensitivity: 89.5 dB (2.83 V / 1 m)

Nominal Impedance: 8 ohms

Dimensions (W x D x H): 225 x 280 x 390 mm

Weight: 8.5 kg

Here is some technical information about the Aria K2 Center: