Followed by the police he cuts his penis and throws it

A 39-year-old American threw his penis out of his car window during a police chase on Wednesday, August 25 in Tennessee (United States).

Voices from the radio told Tyson Gilbert to self-harm to save the world, Newsweek reported.

The US police noticed the 30-something as he was parked on the freeway in Dowelltown. Once spotted, Tyson then fled. During this, the fugitive managed to cut his penis before throwing it out of the window of his Honda Accord.

naked and covered in blood

Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Old Liberty Road. When stopped, the man opened the door of his car: he was naked and covered in blood according to the police. Tyson then closed the door before driving off and fleeing again.





The police managed to immobilize Tyson Gilbert’s vehicle using nails. He was taken to hospital after his arrest.

According to Dailymail, he was charged in 2020 with attempted car theft and refusal to comply at Nashville airport.

Regarding the events of Wednesday, August 25, the investigation is still ongoing according to the British media.