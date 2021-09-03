“Food price inflation … 32.9% over one year !! »Charles SANNAT’s editorial

My dear sassy, ​​dear sassy,

Inflation will be short-lived, temporary …

Besides, it will not be that high.

So much for the official discourse of central banks.

On July 2, I discussed inflation at length with David Jacquot for the Ecorama program.

You can watch it below. The idea was to defend the scenario of inflation that would be much higher and much more sustainable with trend inflation closer to 10% than to 2%.

At the end of the summer, Germany is already facing inflation of more than 5%!

As for food prices, it will be the label waltz, as the FOA, which is the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, warns us.

World food prices started to rise again in August

“The FAO food price index increased 3.1% compared to July, to 127.4 points and 32.9% year on year. The indicator, which measures the monthly variation in international prices of a basket of basic food products, is once again approaching its record level (137.6 points), recorded in February 2011. The price of sugar has jumped by 9 , 6% over one month “because of fears about the damage caused by frost on crops in Brazil”, the world’s largest exporter of this product, explains the FAO in a press release. This increase was mitigated by “good production prospects in India and in the European Union” in particular.

Oils, cereals, meats

The price of vegetable oils rose 6.7% in August over one month. Palm oil prices have thus “returned to their highest historical levels under the effect of persistent fears about production below its potential and the levies on stocks resulting from this situation in Malaysia”, explains the FAO . Rapeseed oil and sunflower oil prices also rose.

The price of cereals increased by 3.4% overall over one month. World wheat prices notably jumped 8.8%, due to weaker crop prospects in several of the major exporting countries. In contrast, maize prices fell 0.9% as improved production prospects in Argentina, the European Union and Ukraine tempered the downward revision of production forecasts in Brazil and the United States. United.





Overall, the meat price index edged up in August. Sheep and cattle meat prices were supported by large Chinese purchases. The poultry market was affected by an increase in import demand from East Asia and the Middle East. On the other hand, those of pigmeat decreased, with the continued decline in Chinese purchases and sluggish demand in Europe ”.

This almost 33% increase in food prices will have repercussions on finished products.

We are entering an era of structural shortages. It will be strongly and durably inflationary for the world economy.

It is already too late, but all is not lost.

Prepare yourselves !

Charles SANNAT