Foot OL – OL: A return to Lyon, Benzema ends Aulas – Olympique Lyonnais

The Lyon supporters dreamed of it for a few months but a return of Karim Benzema at home seems impossible. In any case while the striker is in top form, he has once again confirmed it.

Last season, Olympique Lyonnais was aware that Karim Benzema would arrive at one year from the end of his contract with Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. So inevitably, the rumors have multiplied for several months. Jean-Michel Aulas even confirmed last February on RMC contacts between Juninho and the French international. “If it were possible, obviously we would find solutions that would make it possible to do so. It would be a dream for all our supporters. It shouldn’t come too late. Why not “, completed the president of OL. But finally, Karim Benzema, strong man of Real Madrid in the 2020-2021 financial year, extended until June 2023. The 33-year-old striker has already scored two goals in three La Liga games this season, under orders by Carlo Ancelotti. KB9 has even inherited the captain’s armband since Sergio Ramos left, pending Marcelo’s return.





“As long as I can play at the highest level, I will continue at Real Madrid”

In remarks granted to RTL, the number 19 of the French team said he would leave Spain only when he was on the downward slope. “End my career at Real Madrid? I have two clubs. I had Lyon, I have Real Madrid. As long as I can play at the highest level, I will continue at Real Madrid because for me it is the top requirement and I feel great there ”, assured Karim Benzema. Bad news for OL, its supporters and especially Jean-Michel Aulas, who hoped that this possible return would not come “too late”. The reunion is largely postponed, if it ever happens.