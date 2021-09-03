Foot OL – OL: The million for Boateng, it’s given – Olympique Lyonnais

The followers of Olympique Lyonnais are well aware of this, their club has not done anything crazy this summer. Apart from Jérome Boateng.

A loan (Emerson), a single transfer (Shaqiri) and a free player (Boateng), it was certainly not what Peter Bosz hoped for when he signed. However, the Dutch manager will have to do with that from now on. He will also be able to hang on, if he is still in place, next winter, since its president has promised movement to strengthen the attack in particular. In this sector of play, the departure of Memphis Depay was not compensated, and it is seen on this start of the championship. And on the financial side, OL has in any case been able to compensate for the absence of the Champions League with several large sales. Andersen, Bard, Cornet and Jean Lucas allowed Jean-Michel Aulas to recover 45 million euros excluding bonus. While waiting for the departure of Marcelo, who is pushed out by the Rhone club.





At the same time, the purchases were therefore not too expensive, since it was necessary to spend 8 million euros to pay for Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool, and 500,000 euros for the paying loan of Emerson. And this Friday, Le Progrès reveals the signing bonus to bring in Jérôme Boateng. This is generous, but not so important for a free player who comes from Bayern Munich with a record as long as the arm. To convince him to sign in just 72 hours, OL therefore dropped 1 to 1.5 million euros according to the regional daily. An investment to be spread over two years and which remains a very honorable price to bring in such a player, even if he is obviously no longer at his “premium”. In any case, this prestigious signing had the gift of making people forget the lack of attack a little, and above all will allow Peter Bosz to hope to align a Boateng-Denayer hinge which is reassuring. Even if it will be necessary to wait, the German has not played a single meeting since last May and is totally out of form.