For 140,000 dollars, this Russian preparer turns your Porsche 911 Turbo S into a carbon monster

Russian tuner TopCar Design is known for its love of carbon fiber and sports cars. Their latest creation, the Porsche 992 Stinger GTR Limited Carbon Edition, is based on a 911 Turbo S and will be offered in just 13 units.

A little carbon? Usually when we talk about carbon fiber bodies it is bumpers, hoods, spoiler or any other small aerodynamic part or component. But in this specific case, TopCar designed and manufactured a complete kit of 84 parts entirely in carbon fibers for the Porsche 911 type 992. Each element received four layers of fiber: one external, one internal and two structural layers. In order to understand the extent of the modifications, you need to look at the sketch showing each body panel that has been converted to carbon fiber. In fact, there is more than that!

From a distance it looks like a slightly modified 911 Turbo S, but if you take a closer look you will notice that 100% of the exterior surfaces of the car are covered in exposed carbon fibers with specific weaves and touches of yellow. which contrasts with the rest. For this new body of the 911, TopCar has slightly modified the design of the new elements and aerodynamic components, making the car even sportier. The modifications also include 20-inch forged RS Edition wheels up front and 21-inch rear, as well as an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with black cannulas.