former prosecutor indicted for protecting suspects

A U.S. prosecutor in the state of Georgia was charged Thursday with obstructing an investigation after protecting suspects in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger who was shot and killed by white men.

Jackie Johnson was on the side of justice, she is now indicted. This former American prosecutor from Georgia, is accused of having obstructed the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger shot dead when he was unarmed. The prosecutor allegedly violated her magistrate’s oath by notably preventing the arrest of one of the suspects. Ahmaud Arbery was killed in February 2020. This black man, who was jogging, was chased by three white men before being shot dead in the street. Last April, the Justice Department announced that it had charged them with hate crime and attempted kidnapping. The three suspects, a father, his son and a friend, who plead not guilty, claim for their part to have taken their victim for a burglar and deny any racist involvement.

It took several months and the mobilization of activists on social networks and in the media for this case to be treated as it should and for the suspects to be arrested. After the murder, the then prosecutor wrote a letter explaining that the father and his son should not be arrested because they had “good reason” to believe that Ahmaud Arbery was suspected of burglaries. George Barnhill, the prosecutor who signed the document, ended up recusing himself from the case. As is Jackie Johnson, Assistant Attorney, both due to a possible conflict of interest. Gregory McMichael is indeed a former investigator with the prosecutor of the judicial department of Brunswick. According to the indictment, Jackie Johnson, who denies any breach, “showed favor and affection” to Gregory McMichael and ordered the police not to arrest him.





Many racist messages

This indictment, very rare in the United States, marks a real turning point in this affair, while it was almost hushed up at the time. It was a video, filmed by one of the suspects who thought he could use it to exonerate himself, that broke the scandal. An activist who recovered the footage of the crime posted the victim’s final moments on social media, prompting an immediate wave of anger.

The ABC channel managed to obtain, last January, the video filmed from the camera hanging from the uniform of one of the police officers present after the murder. The footage shows investigators talking to Gregory and Travis McMichael. “If he had stopped, it would not have happened,” explain the father and son. The two say they shot the victim in self-defense as he robbed a nearby house. William Bryan, the third man, who filmed the whole scene with his own equipment, is also questioned by the agents and admits having pursued Ahmaud Arbery before blocking him. The latter allegedly at that time uttered racist insults while the victim was injured. During the investigation, several elements of charge were also presented against the suspects. In particular, it was revealed that William Bryan would have heard his friend Travis McMichael call Ahmaud Arbery a “fucking nigger” after having shot him. In addition, while they claim to have witnessed an attempted burglary, none have warned the police before pursuing him. Ahmaud Arbery allegedly tried to escape but the suspects prevented him from doing so. William Bryan would have even hit the young man with his truck to hold him back.

The McMichaels are suspected of racism, in part because of messages in which Travis calls black people “junkies with golden teeth.” If the lawyers for the two men claim that the crime was not motivated by any racist hatred, they have however conceded in the past that one of them published on Facebook a post taken from the page “Identity Dixie” which evoked the fact of “preventing foreigners from teaching us a lesson about our ancestors.” This page is described as “primarily intended to protect Confederate monuments”.