Formula 1 | Alonso fears DRS is ineffective in Zandvoort

Fernando Alonso has admitted fears that the DRS will be ineffective at the Dutch Grand Prix after it was decided not to allow its activation in the last banked corner for now.

The race is back on the calendar for the first time since 1985, with the track having changed significantly since it was last used in F1.

Significantly, and since the last US GP at Indianapolis in 2005, the last corner contains an inclined curve set at 18 degrees. In contrast, the turn at Indy for F1 was 9.2 degrees.

Alonso believes the FIA ​​has chosen not to authorize DRS prior to banking due to the dangers this can pose … but hopes the rumors of an authorization from Saturday are true.

“I think the passing is going to be tough, very tough,” comments Alonso.

“It takes a big pneumatic advantage, I think, to get really close to a competitor on the last corner or the last two or three corners.”

“I think the turn was there to allow the cars to use the DRS but it was decided to put the DRS on after the turn and it’s probably too short in terms of distance to the first turn.”





The straight start-finish line at Zandvoort is just under 700 meters, just 140 meters longer than at Spa Francorchamps, while the narrowness of the first corner will also hamper overtaking.

“To open the DRS before banking and have the opportunity to go all the way … maybe the latest FIA analysis said it was dangerous and it doesn’t allow it. See if it will be. allowed on Saturday or not, there are rumors. I hope that will come to pass. “

“I think it’s going to be interesting to see the cars run on that kind of banking. Obviously, F1’s aren’t made for that lean in the corners in terms of flat bottoms or fins. There are things. that we will learn. “