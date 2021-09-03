Formula 1 | Confident to attack: Norris crashed in Spa for excellent reasons

Lando Norris seemed in contention for the fastest qualifying time last Saturday at Spa, before a big crash in the Raidillon ended his day (at the start of Q3).

Did the McLaren driver feel too confident? Did he take too many risks?

For now Lando Norris wants to retain his superb performance of the weekend, until Q3; and says he is more than ever confident and sure of his abilities, especially his attacking skills, thanks to experience. The rookie has grown up …

“This is my third year, I have a lot more experience, but more importantly, I have a lot more confidence in myself this year than in the last two years. I feel better mentally and I know where I am in Formula 1. “

“I was pushing and taking risks and things and I know it was for a ‘good’ reason in a way that I crashed. “

“I just feel like arriving this weekend, if it was last year or the first year, I would have been a lot more worried and maybe I would have been a lot more careful and things like that. “

“But I don’t feel like I did anything wrong in my approach to qualifying or this round – or anywhere else. And I’m happy to be doing the exact same thing and taking the same risks this weekend. “

The accident at the Spa did not come from overconfidence according to Lando Norris, nor from the desire to sign a pole with a brilliant lead. But it was quite simply the consequence of his natural ease in the McLaren according to him.





“Wet conditions are where the drivers can show their potential a little more and where they are not as dependent on the car as in the dry. So this is where you can make big differences and sometimes you can take more risks and things like that. “

“I was just very confident. I was there in Formula 3 in the wet and it was pretty fast. So my knowledge and confidence was high and I knew what I had to do to be fast. “

“Until then, I didn’t feel like I was taking any extraordinary risks or anything. I was just one with the car and I was confident with the braking and that sort of thing, which can make a huge difference in the wet. The car gave me that confidence, obviously, to be able to do it. “

However, does he not regret having lost a pole and therefore a victory given the circumstances of Sunday?

“I don’t know if I would have lost a pole or not. Every situation is different. Conditions were changing etc. But in general, the more humid it was, the better we were and the faster we were compared to others. And I want to be sure that I could have had a really good result. “

“I wouldn’t want to say that I could have been on pole because I feel like I missed, not as a win because I wouldn’t classify it as an outright win, but just a good result . And finishing 14th or whatever makes me a lot sadder. “