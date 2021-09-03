Formula 1 | F1 paddock reacts to Kimi Räikkönen’s retirement

After the announcement of Kimi Räikkönen’s retirement at the end of the 2021 Formula 1 season, reactions poured in from other drivers and those around him in the paddock, starting with Frédéric Vasseur, his manager at Alfa Romeo.

“There is no pilot like Kimi Räikkönen” said the Frenchman. “His presence, charisma and unique attitude, coupled with the innate skill that allowed our team to give him a chance in 2001, have made him a legend of our sport in a way that numbers and statistics struggle to transmit. “

“It has been a pleasure working with him over these years and I believe I speak for everyone at Alfa Romeo, from the factory in Hinwil to the garages here in Zandvoort, when I say that a driver like Kimi has written indelible pages in the history of our team and our sport. “

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reacted quickly on social media: “Kimi is an amazing part of our sport, a personal friend and a true champion.”

“I had the privilege of working with him at Ferrari and knowing the fantastic person he is. He will be missed by all of us and his unique style and wish him and his families the best for the future. . “

His teammate for three seasons, Antonio Giovinazzi, also paid tribute to him: “In the history of F1 you have left a mark that few others have left. I will always be grateful to have had the privilege to be your teammate. Thank you, Maestro.”

His rivals pay him homage

Sebastian Vettel, who teamed with the Finn for four years at Ferrari, also hailed the 2007 world champion: “I wish him the best. He’s been there for a long time and he’s incredibly talented.”

I saw him with my own eyes as a teammate for several years, and was impressed with his speed from the start and his ability to adapt to different conditions and different cars. He definitely earned his place and had a long and successful career. “

Fernando Alonso started in F1 at the same time as Räikkönen, one with Minardi and the other with Sauber. They fought against each other for the 2005 title, and the Spaniard will be the one to beat the racing record held by the Alfa Romeo driver next year.

“As a competitor he will be missed because he was a rival for many years, and we had great battles in the past, we had more competitive cars and we were fighting for championships and podiums. “ Alonso remembers.

“He’s always been fair, respectful, a tough competitor, but old school, so very decent. In that regard, I think I’ll miss him because Kimi could be trusted when you were up side. side by side, he never did crazy things or put another pilot in danger. “

Lewis Hamilton, who fought Raikkonen in his first season in F1 before being beaten by the Finn, also paid tribute to the one against whom he led great races, notably at Monza and Austin in 2018.

“He has racing in his blood. He will be missed. I remember before F1 I was a huge fan of Kimi and in a video game I always found myself playing with Kimi’s car.” Hamilton said. “Kimi was one of the best drivers to face, tough but very fair, and one of the most skillful.”

The young guard wants to be inspired by the Finn

George Russell, who has faced him at the back of the pack for two years, remembers a fun first encounter with the Finn, then third in the F1 championship, at the 2018 FIA gala. A moment when Räikkönen was distinguished by his intoxication, which had greatly amused social networks.

“The first time I spoke to Kimi the conversation ended with him twisting my nipples at the 2018 FIA gala.” Russell laughed. “He’s one of a kind.”

“I have enormous respect for everything he has accomplished on and off the track as well. He’s a bit of a legend, and he will be missed. There is no one like him.”

Lando Norris doesn’t know the Alfa driver too well personally, but praises his accomplishments: “Unfortunately, I didn’t have the interaction that George had, but he’s one of the guys who made Formula 1 what it is today for many years.”





“He’s obviously not a big talker, so he won’t be missed by what he says, but he has a strong personality, and a self-effacing personality at the same time, but many love him for that reason.”

“He will be missed by a lot of people. He remains one of the best drivers to have been in Formula 1, he has accomplished a lot, more than many of us currently on the grid. Someday I would like to somehow so imitate him. “

Mick Schumacher is also saddened to see the Finn go: “When I heard the news it was obviously pretty sad because I couldn’t wait to drive another year on the same grid as him. But he has family and wants to see something other than Formula 1, which is understandable after so many races. “

“But it’s really sad for F1. I remember the first time we were in the same room for a while, it was in St. Petersburg for the FIA ​​Gala, and we all had a really good time. moment. So yes, those moments will definitely be missed. “

A “one of a kind” pilot

Besides being a decent rider on the track, Räikkönen is often seen as a unique person. This is what emerges from the comments of other pilots, like Pierre Gasly.

“There is only one Kimi and I think he is very unique so clearly everyone in the paddock will miss him.” the Frenchman notes. “I remember my earliest memories watching F1 from 2002 to 2003, Kimi was already there.”

“It’s been pretty amazing growing up year after year in karting watching all these guys race, and Kimi was one of that. Then I ended up in Formula 1 against him, so I’m very privileged. Such an iconic driver. that I will miss him in the paddock. “

An opinion shared by Daniel Ricciardo: “He’s been one of the most popular riders, for years, and he built a fan base doing very little other than performance on the track.”

“After 10 or 11 years in the sport, do I honestly know who Kimi is? No, because there are very few words exchanged. But it’s funny. He is one of a kind, in the way she is. friendlier as possible. “

And Sergio Pérez to use the same qualifier: “He can be extremely proud of what he has achieved in the sport. He enjoyed his time in F1 in his own way. I think Kimi is a unique character, a unique person too and I just wish him the best in his career. next chapter of life, and all the happiness it deserves. “

An example for his compatriots

Valtteri Bottas also feels sad knowing that Räikkönen is leaving F1, and he praises his compatriot’s effect on his outlook on racing: “As he said himself, nothing lasts forever, and finally, it’s time to move on.”

“He had a long and impressive career in Formula 1. He definitely had an impact on me when I was young. I followed him closely when he started in Formula 1, I followed him. when he won the world championship. “

“At the time, I was doing my first single-seater season in Formula Renault when he won his first title with Ferrari. He’s obviously a big star in Finland, kind of a legend. It was always a pleasure to watch him, and it was also nice to run with him. “

And Bottas concluded by recalling that Räikkönen is a driver respectful of others on the track: “He’s one of the riders you feel most comfortable with in the race, and he always had respect for his competitors.”

Former Sky Sports pilot and commentator Martin Brundle also had a word for the 2007 World Champion: “I’m going to miss him. He was a good guy, no bullshit, naturally gifted, and a champion. He was also special in our stories on SkyF1 on a lawn mower and a hovercraft. Have fun Kimi.”