Formula 1 | Hamilton to turn Dutch fans’ boos into positive energy

Lewis Hamilton expects to be booed this weekend at Zandvoort and in advance, does not resent the Dutch fans. The seven-time world champion explains why he thinks Max Verstappen fans are going to boo him over the weekend.

“It is of course something to be expected” Hamilton said. “Of course you’ve seen a lot of Orange fans all over the world.”

“I’ve never been someone who would go to an event and boo, but I understand that. You see it in football events, the passion that the fans have, or the dislike that some of them have. for their opponents. But I respect that. “

Hamilton wants to draw some positives from this additional challenge: “I have always loved coming to the Netherlands. Amsterdam is one of the best cities in the world.”

“And I know I have a few fans in the Netherlands, which I really appreciate. They’re probably only a small part in the stands, and I admire them for being able to take the boos too.”





“But that’s sports. What I’m doing is just trying to turn that energy for me, however I take it, and turn it into something positive.”

While Max Verstappen thinks he would have no clout telling his fans not to boo Hamilton, Hamilton chooses another solution: “Fortunately, British fans are not booing.”

“They’re amazing, British fans. I think they’re just here for a great weekend. I don’t think I heard whistles from British fans for anyone in my time. I have. memory short, but I’m in my day. I’m pretty sure I’m not. “