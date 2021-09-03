Formula 1 | Leclerc also backs Russell move to Mercedes F1

Things become clearer on the side of F1 transfers, after Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc also supported “his friend” George Russell to be at the level at Mercedes car “his talent makes him special”.

Russell and Leclerc’s careers mirror each other as the two drivers won back-to-back GP3 / F3 and F2 titles en route to F1.

But while Ferrari promoted Leclerc after a season at Alfa Romeo, Russell spent three years with Williams, scoring his first points with the team at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix before recording a podium in Belgium.

Explaining why Russell is worthy of his planned move to Mercedes, Leclerc said: “His talent makes him special.”





“If my mate goes to Mercedes next year, and I hope he does because I think he deserves a chance there, I’m sure he will perform very well and impress more than one. anybody.”

“I actually teamed up with George a year or maybe two. It was a long time ago in karting.”

“From what I’ve seen of him since then he’s just extremely talented and every time he gets in a car – like in a go-kart back then – he’s fast right away.”