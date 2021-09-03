Forza Horizon 5: almost thirty Porsches available at launch, the complete list

Highly awaited, Forza Horizon 5 will work double as regards the number of cars made available. Among the hundreds of cars expected, around thirty will come from the prestigious Porsche family: here is the full listing.

For this fifth opus, franchise Forza Horizon will go to the side of Mexico with many environments, varied climates and tons of events to devour in a promising colorful tone. Without a doubt, the title is one of the most anticipated games of this year and will establish itself as a major weapon of Xbox Game Pass, since it will be available in the catalog as soon as it is released in several weeks.

In order to give water to the mouths of lovers of beautiful mechanics, Playground Games, the developers of the software, have just formalized all the Porsches that will join the “casting” of their precious baby. And these are no less than twenty-eight different models to be driven, ranging from the legendary Carrera GT from 2003 to the massive Macan through the Panamera Turbo sedan or the classic 959.





List of Porsches at the launch of Forza Horizon 5

Porsche 959 (1987) Porsche # 185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid (1985) Porsche # 65 Rothsport Racing 911 “Desert Flyer” (1989) Porsche 356 A 1600 Super (1959) Porsche 718 Cayman GTS (2018) Porsche 911 Carrera RS (1973) Porsche 911 Carrera S (2019) Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (1997) Porsche 911 GT2 (1995) Porsche 911 GT2 RS (2012) Porsche 911 GT2 RS (2018) Porsche 911 GT3 (2004) Porsche 911 GT3 RS (2016) Porsche 911 GT3 RS (2019) Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 ” (1982) “ Porsche 911 Turbo S (2014) Porsche 914/6 (1970) Porsche 918 Spyder (2014) Porsche 944 Turbo (1989) Porsche 968 Turbo S (1993) Porsche Carrera GT (2003) Porsche Cayenne Turbo (2018) Porsche Cayman GT4 (2016) Porsche Cayman GTS (2015) Porsche Macan Rally_Raid (2018) Porsche Macan Turbo (2019) Porsche Panamera Turbo (2017) Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2020)

Note that the title should bring together a really huge number of vehicles, exceeding 400 automobiles at launch. It’s very big, yes, and more: do you say that the previous episode brought together 752 cars with all of its DLC. We wonder how far the English designers will stop, all the more so as the care taken in the production, in particular audio, requires a very particular thoroughness.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 5 on PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One.