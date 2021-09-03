free train tickets for railway workers in the hot seat

DECRYPTION –The circulation facilities granted to agents transferred to new operators are under debate.

At the time of the opening up to competition on the rail, will railway workers and their relatives (spouses, parents, children) keep all their free train tickets? Will SNCF agents transferred to new rail operators still have the right to pay nothing when they travel in a TGV or TER of the incumbent operator? Will the railway workers who stayed in the big house still be able to move without a loose purse on the lines allocated to new entrants?

Read alsoSNCF has not yet regained its pre-crisis activity

The law on the new railway pact adopted in mid-2018 did not settle this explosive debate. She indicated that this subject should be the subject of an agreement between the social partners. The first bilateral meetings between the Union of Public and Rail Transport (UTP) and the unions will start next week on this topic.

Reduced benefits

The different parties have something to feed their thoughts with the recent report on the subject produced in particular by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF)