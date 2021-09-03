French team – EdF: Mbappé obsessed with Benzema, that’s a problem

Mute during Euro 2021, Kylian Mbappé did not find the net with France on the occasion of the reception of Bosnia.

Indeed, the only goal of the Blues was scored with great success by Antoine Griezmann. Mute for a long time, Kylian Mbappé continues to take his illness patiently with France. On the antenna of RMC, a former striker of the Team of France evoked the delicate period crossed by the striker of the PSG with the Blues. This is Nicolas Anelka, legitimate to evoke the situation of Kylian Mbappé in view of his busy career. To everyone’s surprise, the former Paris and Chelsea striker criticized Mbappé for being … too collective, especially with Karim Benzema, during the Euro. A criticism that no one had seen coming, as Mbappé is regularly criticized for his individualism, rightly or wrongly.





Nicolas Anelka’s advice to Kylian Mbappé

“There were situations where he could clearly go and score at the Euro. But he was watching where Karim was to get him scored. When you know the Mbappé of PSG who kills the goalkeepers… whereas he did not do it at the Euro. Mbappé was young at the World Cup, he had to prove, stars came before him. At the Euro, he is the star of the team. I think Griezmann accepted that. But there are always tensions when you don’t win. The big problem for the France team at Euro is that the players were so focused on scoring Karim (Benzema) that they themselves forgot to play. It’s not Karim’s fault or the players’ fault. They wanted to do it well, but they forgot to play and it didn’t work ” argued Nicolas Anelka, who thinks that the French attackers have unconsciously done the maximum to make Karim Benzema shine, even when the game did not necessarily impose it …