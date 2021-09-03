Gaël Monfils in the 3rd round of the US Open after his victory against Steve Johnson

There is still some slag to clear up quickly if he does not want to stall when the road will suddenly rise, but Gaël Monfils no longer has much to do with the apathetic player who dragged his misery on the circuit in winter and last spring, nibbled by doubt to the point of bursting into tears in the middle of a press conference after yet another lifeless defeat in the first round of the Australian Open in February.
By dint of perseverance, which is illustrated by such intensity in training that even the coaching Stakhanovist Günter Bresnik sometimes has to put the brakes on him, the 35-year-old Frenchman has regained confidence in his game, the one who has played so often. crumbled in the end of sets hung since the beginning of the year. His four victories in the North American summer (two in Toronto and two in Cincinnati) have given him new certainties and ambitions. Here he is in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2020 Australian Open.
Thursday against the mustached American Steve Johnson (87th in the world), who had spent 2h30 in a bus the same morning to reach Flushing Meadows from Manhattan, a consequence of Hurricane Ida, Monfils was able to recover from a completely redacted end of the second set. as he led 7-5, 4-2 before losing four games in a row.
His room for improvement seems immense
Permanently accompanied by his search for the right balance between unnatural aggressiveness and a defensive game that too often turns to passivity, Monfils has sometimes fallen back into his wait-and-see approach, stuck far behind his line, at the mercy of his opponent’s acceleration. But each time the danger loomed, the 20th world changed by attacking magnetized by the net with an almost total success (24/30), under the approving gaze of his Austrian mentor who has been telling him for almost a year to be more offensive.
Despite two falls, the right hand and the left foot very slightly affected, a lack of success on the break points (4/15) and some difficulties in knowing what to do with the ball on the low backhand slices of the American, Monfils logically won in just under three hours. And his room for improvement, like a still irregular service (15 aces including two on the second ball but 6 double faults), seems immense.