Game Boy and Game Boy Color games soon on Switch?

According to Eurogamer sources, Nintendo Switch will soon be hosting Game Boy and Game Boy Color games in its classic library on Nintendo Switch Online.

It all started at the start of the week, when the famous podcast Nate the Hate (the video below) started discussing the future of Nintendo Switch Online. According to them, after the NES and Super Nintendo games, the next step would be portable games, starting with games released for Game Boy and Game Boy Color. The site Nintendo Life later confirmed the rumors, adding that their sources claimed that the arrival of GB and GBC games would be “very soon”. This is now the site Eurogamer, which confirms these rumors according to their own sources, adding that other retro platforms would be on Nintendo’s schedule.





These rumors are based on sources, but also facts: Nintendo Switch Online launched in September 2018, with NES titles. For the first anniversary of the service, SNES games have been added, and it is quite possible that the games Game Boy and Game Boy Color arrive to celebrate three years. In contrast, insiders seem much less optimistic for Game Boy Advance games, because several publishers (including Nintendo with Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp) are in the process of remastering / remaking / rebooting their GBA games.

It must be said that Nintendo’s first two portable consoles are in fashion. As a reminder, Pine Creek, released on PC in June 2020 will be released in physical version on Game Boy Color in a month!

To read also