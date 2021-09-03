Ghost of Tsushima: Legends becomes a full-fledged game and presents its new mode in a sharp trailer

A few weeks ago, Ghost of Tsushima was back in the news with its Director’s Cut offered on PS4 and PS5: today, the game takes another step by making its multiplayer part available in stand alone. We will explain everything to you.

Sony had announced it on its PlayStation Blog at the beginning of last August and the thing is now effective since today, September 3, 2021: Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer section, subtitled Legends, is now available in standalone form. By the sum of 19.99 euros, you will be able to acquire this segment online on your PlayStation 4 or your PlayStation 5, without having to have the single player game. For those who already have the adventure of Jin Sakai – which has earned a very nice note in our columns thanks to its Director’s Cut – Rest assured that Legends will remain free content.

Legends, a cooperative multiplayer … but not only

Originally, Ghost of Tsushima Legends was therefore added through an update at the end of last year and offered many missions to be carried out in cooperation. Inspired by Japanese mythology, offering four character classes with distinct characteristics and introducing unique mechanics, it was a dark and whimsical DLC (in addition to being rather generous), contrasting with the realism of the base game. Its stand-alone release is an opportunity for Sucker Punch to add a brand new mode within it: called Rivals, it will therefore focus on competitive play.





However, do not expect to cross swords with an opposing player – too bad! – corn rather two-on-two games where each team has to fight waves of enemies, allowing them to collect Magatama. This magical energy thus serves to penalize the opposing team, for example by blocking their ability to make purchases or access skills. The system will be enriched over the waves of defeated opponents. This small expansion will feature its own set of unlockable PlayStation Trophies.

A little more rab

As an accompaniment, the developers have also added “mastery challenges” for all players who have obtained level 110 gear. These can then go up to level 120 and unlock a new trump slot. Once activated and if successful, these challenges will provide access to a new ability and new techniques for each character class.

We will therefore let you judge whether all these novelties are worth getting for, as we remind, twenty euros in digital format only : just to announce its arrival, Ghost of Tsushima Legends also delivers a new trailer focusing on the new Rivals mode.