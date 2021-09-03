Greg pushes Lionel to denounce himself, Teyssier blackmailed Tom (Summary and spoilers for episode 221)

“Here everything begins” in advance with the detailed and exhaustive summary of episode 220 of September 6, 2021. Friday, in your daily series, Antoine develops a plan to help Naël. Meanwhile, Teyssier blackmails a student while Greg pushes Lionel to denounce himself.

Here it all begins recap and spoilers for episode 221 of september 06, 2021

Teyssier puts pressure on Tom

Following his outbreak of multiple sclerosis which began last Wednesday, Emmanuel Teyssier consults his doctor at the hospital in the presence of Constance. The pastry chef has tremors in his hands several times a day, which becomes very troublesome in the practice of his professional activity. The doctor would like Emmanuel to resume the corticosteroid injections. Teyssier refuses to waste his time in the hospital again like the last time when he has too much work at the moment. The doctor therefore suggests that he take corticosteroids in tablet form. They were to relieve Emmanuel within 24 hours and in a few days the symptoms could go away. But the doctor warns Teyssier against the likely numerous side effects: insomnia, nervousness. The doctor advises the director of the Institute to ease off a bit, but no luck. Teyssier prefers to just take the tablets, much to Constance’s chagrin. She thinks that her husband refuses to accept the idea that the disease catches up with him.

Back at the institute, Teyssier asks Tom Azem if he has considered his proposal. The young youtubeur intends to stay at the institute thanks to his work and not by manipulating Charlene. But Teyssier has no qualms especially when it comes to his daughter and he goes into blackmail. Either Tom decides to do him a favor and he has an easy and enjoyable year, or he destroys him. During the baking class, Charlene supervises Tom’s work and gives him advice. Teyssier pays the apprentice pastry chef a compliment on his egg whites mounted in bird’s beak. Tom later declares to Charlene that she has a very beautiful voice and he asks her if she would agree to do a duet with him on her next video. Charlene accepts, delighted, but at the same time she notices that her father has trouble holding a saucepan. Worried, she returns home under the pretext of looking for clothes and asks Constance if her father is having an outbreak of multiple sclerosis again. Constance confirms this and then tries to reassure her daughter. Charlene deplores having been sidelined. She wonders if there is anything she can do to help her father. Constance suggests that she spend more time at home. She explains to Charlene that her father needs to be supported, especially by her. Charlene promises to think about it.

Naël suffers from abandonment syndrome

Rose and Antoine are worried. Naël has become amorphous, he sleeps a lot, barely reacts and has difficulty taking his bottles. But for Constance, physiologically there are no problems. She feels that Naël is somatizing his separation from his mother, and at this point, in order for him to be better, there is not much to do except talk to him and make him feel that he is not. is not alone. Constance, however, is worried. It could be that Naël has quite serious emotional consequences and that he suffers from the absence of his mother all his life. Antoine then has an idea to help Naël: spread the word about his state of health by forcing the line a little so that his mother reacts and comes out of anonymity. Rose refutes this idea. She refuses to blame a kid who must already be bad enough. Rose asks her companion to forget this idea. Antoine feels helpless in the face of Naël’s depressed state and he takes Constance into his confidence. And even if she thinks her idea is a bit limited, she thinks that if it’s the only solution to find Naël’s mother, we must try.





Antoine puts his plan into action. He jostles Anaïs without intentionally and says he’s worried about Naël’s state of health. He explains that the baby is suffering from abandonment syndrome and that his condition will not improve until he finds his mother. Anaïs is very worried. Rose overhears their conversation. She overwhelms Antoine with reproaches, convinced that Naël’s mother could flee when she learns that they lied to her.

Greg pushes Lionel to denounce himself

Stéphane learns good news. He is hired as a security guard at the institute, but Lionel is stressed that Greg has denounced him during the weekend and that he is fired. His father tries to reassure him, convinced that Greg hasn’t said anything, but Lionel is convinced that under pressure his best friend risks speaking and that he will soon be banned from staying at the Institute. Stéphane advises his son to pour himself out with Greg. But Lionel ran away on Friday after Greg put out the fire and he thinks his friend will refuse to listen to him. Stéphane encourages his son to return to the Institute for fear that his absence will appear suspicious in the eyes of all.

Before the start of classes, Myriel reunites the double A students. The principal thinks that they all need to start the week in a better state of mind than the one which has just passed. He regrets that the person responsible for the accident which caused the fire has not made himself known and promises Eliott that they will find out who is the author. Greg wears a smirk. Myriel explains to them that they are going to work again under the best possible conditions. He explains to them that the security of the Institute will be reinforced and introduces them to the new guard, Stéphane Lanneau. Antoine encourages the students not to hesitate to go see him at the slightest concern or if they see something that alerts them.

Lionel hastens to leave the room which did not escape Greg’s notice. Stéphane assures him and Eliott that what happened will not happen again. But Greg points out to his best friend’s father that the damage has already been done. A little later, Stéphane seeks to know from Greg if he intends to denounce Lionel and he promises him that he will not do it again. He goes so far as to play the guilt card with Greg by asking him if he wants to break his friend’s life. Stéphane begs Greg to give Lionel a chance to explain himself.

Greg makes an appointment with Lionel in the common room and he asks him if he was on fire on purpose. Lionel swears to his friend that he didn’t want the fire to spread. Greg insists. He wants to know why he started again on Friday. Faced with Lionel’s silence, Greg wants to go see Myriel. Lionel holds him back. And he ends up pouring out himself with him. Lionel confesses to him his confusion about the fire linked to his childhood. If the other kids broke things when they were upset, he would burn them. Greg realizes that the anniversary of the death of Lionel’s mother has again triggered this disorder that he had managed to control until then. He blames his best friend for putting other people’s lives in danger. But he doesn’t understand why his friend didn’t try to put out the fire. Lionel confesses that in the face of a fire, he cannot do anything. He looks at him, he forgets everything and he is elsewhere. For Greg, Lionel is just an arsonist and he encourages him to assume and denounce himself. But Lionel fears for the rest of his career. Greg reminds him that Eliott has lost his taste and smell. Lionel swears to Greg that he can change. But nothing helps. If Lionel doesn’t come forward, Greg will do it.

In the infirmary, Eliott notices that he feels much better and that he is out of breath a lot less. He said he was in a position to resume classes at the Institute. Constance and Greg find this decision a bit hasty, but Eliott wants to take over the kitchen at all costs. Constance agrees to talk to the headmaster about it, but asks Eliott not to pull the rope. Eliott also decides to do without his oxygen cylinder. Constance gives him a new one anyway and makes him promise to use it if he needs it.

Eliott returns to the kitchen. Lionel does not lead off. The pupils have to cook monkfish. Greg is confident. If Eliott has followed the recipe, he doesn’t need to taste it. Only Claire tastes the latter’s broth which smells too much of citrus, not enough fish and above all it is much too salty. Eliott confesses to Claire that he has lost his taste and smell since the fire. And he realizes, if he doesn’t taste it again, he’ll never be able to cook again.

