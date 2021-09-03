Haaland, two big news fall for Paris

Erling Haaland is PSG’s main target to succeed Kylian Mbappé next season. Behind the scenes, the Parisian leaders are already busy for the Borussia Dortmund striker. And Leonardo could well have his chance in this colossal file.

A future far from Dortmund for Haaland?

Real phenomenon, Erling Haaland the football planet is freaking out. It is therefore quite logical that Paris Saint-Germain has made it an absolute priority for the succession of Kylian Mbappé which will expire next summer. If Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo fail to convince him to extend, Qatar would be willing to do everything possible so that the Norwegian international joins the gang at Lionel Messi in the French capital. Especially since the 21-year-old striker has a release clause between 75 and 90 million euros for the end of the season. And after Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former general manager of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund will not be able to retain even more its Norwegian jewel next summer.

“I’m afraid he won’t stay in the Bundesliga. The figures circulating show that it is difficult to retain him in Germany. I suppose his future lies abroad ”, said the German leader in the columns of Sport Bild. An opportunity to be seized for the Paris SG, but that is not all.





Mbappé does not want Haaland at Real

Indeed, according to information gathered by journalist Albert Lesan, reported by La Sexta journalist Maria Garrido, Kylian Mbappé clearly indicated to Florentino Pérez that he does not intend to compete with Erling Haaland in the same team. If Real Madrid position themselves to sign the Norwegian international, the 2018 world champion could revise his plans and ultimately snub the Madrid destination.

The Merengues could therefore be forced to leave one of the two players available on the transfer market. For Marca, if there is a choice to be made, the members of the White House prefer to see disembark Mbappé. PSG could therefore strike very hard by recruiting the former RB Salzburg center forward next summer.