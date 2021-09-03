Here are the Apple products not to buy in September 2021

Let’s get right to the point and say that Apple is a master at passing off old for new, in order to convince you to part with your hard-earned money and hope you won’t see the subterfuge.

But fear not!

Here’s a recap of Apple products that you shouldn’t buy until those product lines are updated with a new product.





The full range of iPhone 12 : Apple may try to convince you that last year’s iPhones are still new, they are not. The annual update cycle is pretty much fixed, and we know more updates are coming in September / October. So unless you are desperate wait!

iPhone SE : He is now over a year old. It was a great device when it first came out, but now it's priced too high, especially since there's a chance Apple will remove it from its sales catalog.

iPad Mini : An upgrade is coming, and it looks like it's going to be important, so save your pennies for now.

iPad Air : I would not buy it.

MacBook Pro : There's a lot of talk about an imminent update to Apple's M1 processor, so unless you need an urgent replacement, it's best to wait for now.

Mac Pro: With the transition to the Apple M1 processor underway, this type of investment does not seem prudent at the moment.

AirPods : Rumor has it that updates will be available soon. While AirPods Pro and AirPods Max might be worth buying, I'd probably wait until the end of September.

Apple watch : Updates are likely to arrive in September, so wait if you can.

HomePod : No. The HomePod mini in a pinch can be purchased.

ipod touch : Don't touch it!

Source: “ZDNet.com”