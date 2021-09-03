Hervé Mathoux balances on Pierre Ménès!

Questioned by Pierre Ménès after the announcement of his departure from Canal +, Hervé Mathoux responded to his former sidekick on the CFC set.

” Hervé Mathoux will not be insulted by Pierre Ménès without answering “, Warned a relative of the presenter of Canal + to Michaël Zoltobroda, journalist at Parisien, Tuesday, during the re-entry conference of the encrypted channel. And the response from the former Téléfoot journalist did not take long. Present at the microphone of France Info, Thursday, the Parisian did not miss the opportunity to discuss the case of his former partner of the Canal Football Club.

“Him, he was there to show off when I was sick (he had to undergo a liver and kidney transplant in 2016) but when he had to get his balls out, there was no one left”, he had struck at the time of the announcement of his departure from Canal, after twelve years spent on the set of the Canal Football Club. A show that also left him with a taste of unfinished business. “The CFC, as I experienced it this year with the vagueness around Ligue 1, did not necessarily make me want to continue”, he added.





I hope he will question himself

His departure nonetheless remains essentially linked to the distribution of the documentary. “I’m not a slut, I’m a journalist” and the controversy triggered by the interventions of Pierre Ménès, censored by the management of Canal +. A controversy to which Hervé Mathoux had therefore not reacted. “Everyone is able to tell the difference between supporting someone struck by the disease, and supporting someone blamed for their behavior, he said. I understand that Pierre is confused by what is happening to him. He fell in love with him and we know that in our media world, things are going very strong. Spread on social networks, in the media… That’s why I don’t blame him. But I hope he will question himself rather than accuse everyone wrongly and through. ”

Hervé Mathoux also reacted to rumors that he no longer wanted to work with Pierre Ménès. “That was not the question. From the moment the chain suspended him, we waited to see what was going on ”, he assured, before evoking the heavy social climate at Canal, where a wave of departures fell on the sports department. “Building myself a status as a public hero is not what I’m looking for,” he said. I don’t want to have the social media medal. Social dialogue takes place within the company, I played my part very largely. Spreading on social networks, in the media, is not only ineffective but it is unproductive. I prefer to work internally, that makes more sense to me. ”

