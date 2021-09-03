Hervé Mathoux questioned by Pierre Ménès: the host puts things straight

A few months after Pierre Ménès left Canal + and tackled his former colleagues, Hervé Mathoux wanted to answer him. The presenter of the Canal Football Club does not mince his words.

Settlement of accounts by interposed media. Invited on the airwaves of France Info this Thursday, September 2, Hervé Mathoux wanted to respond to Pierre Ménès. Accused of sexist behavior after the documentary I am not a slut, by Marie Portolano, the sports journalist had ended up leaving the Canal + group where he worked. In an interview with AFP last July, he violently attacked his ex-colleagues. In particular to Nathalie Ianetta, who has since become director of sports for Radio France. “She made her pamphlet in Le Monde. She clears me without actually doing it. I will never forget the phone call she gave me when I found myself in the heart of the reactor. She said: ‘quit, it’s the best thing you have to do’. It’s the thing that hurt me the most “, launched Pierre Ménès, before attacking the presenter of the Canal Football Club, where he officiated for a long time.

“My honor has been sullied. I am in a depression”, explained Pierre Ménès before reconsidering his decision to leave the encrypted channel: “I did not see myself working again with people who turned their backs on me at the worst moment. I have too much pride, I could not have been able. Him (Hervé Mathoux, note), he was there to show off when I was sick but when it was necessary to take out his balls, there was no one left “. Attacks to which Hervé Mathoux had not wanted to react, before being invited to France Info. “Everyone is able to tell the difference between supporting someone struck by the disease, and supporting someone implicated in behavior. I understand that Pierre is confused by what is happening to him., said the journalist. He fell in love with him and we know that in our media world, things are going very strong. Spreading on social networks, in the media … That’s why I don’t blame him. ”

Pierre Ménès will tell his story in a book

“But I hope he will question himself rather than accuse everyone wrongly and through”, concluded Hervé Mathoux, annoyed by the statements of his former colleague. Discreet since the documentary was broadcast, Pierre Ménès is preparing his media return. But not on television. As reported by the Audiovisual Letter in fact, the sports journalist will soon release a book, entitled Judged, condemned, executed, which will return to the media storm he raised. “The broadcast on Canal + of the documentary ‘I am not a slut’, by Marie Portolano, created a shock wave. As much for the images of Pierre Ménès as for the testimonies collected by the latter. Twitter ignites and condemns the journalist and columnist without warning, without hearing it, without trying to understand, writes the editor, Hugo Doc. […] But why do so many others pass through the drops? What if, through him, other targets were aimed? This book is his answer. “

