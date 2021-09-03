His shattering, cash revelations on the libido and hygiene of adventurers

This is a subject that makes the headlines every year. While Koh Lanta made his comeback on television screens, Denis Brogniart speaks in Télé Loisirs. An opportunity for him to discuss certain candidates and certain events, but also to come back to a question that many viewers are asking themselves. What about the hygiene of the participants and their personal relationship? Objeko explains everything to you.

Koh Lanta : some candidates are sleeping they together? How is daily hygiene regulated

A long-awaited return

For the twentieth anniversary of Koh Lanta, the production has decided to strike a blow. Indeed, the casting is quite simply extraordinary with twenty former candidates who will once again try to win the supreme coronation. Obviously very happy with this casting and the events reserved for participants, Denis Brogniart does not hide his joy. Invited to participate in the game of Dilemmas in Télé loisirs, the famous host thus evokes all aspects of the show and does not hesitate to make some revelations.

In any case, this new season of Koh Lanta is already eagerly awaited. It must indeed be recognized that TF1 has set the bar very high with the return of emblematic candidates from previous years. The public will thus be able to find personalities like Claude Dartois who is trying his luck for the third time. Among the well-known faces, there are also Teheiura, Clémence Castel, Candice Boisson, Clémentine Jullien, Patrick Merle, Laurent Maistret, Freddy Boucher, Alix Noblate or many others. All of the participants who have already had the opportunity to experience this special adventure, far from being a walk in the park. During this meeting with the press, Denis Brogniart recognizes that the exercise is not easy on many levels. Objeko explains everything to you.

A real dilemma

During this interview concerning Koh Lanta, animator must actually choose between the proposals made to him in this game of dilemmas. He will evoke in turn the case of Moundir or that of Mohamed, the successive defeats of Claude Dartois. And also, sometimes strange outfits of some adventurers and how some candidates had to deal with detractors. But during this exercise, Denis Brogniart must also answer another question between two proposals submitted to him: ”Rather 36 days without se * e or without washing? “. For him, the answer is very easy. Indeed, the living conditions on Koh Lanta leave very little room for reconciliation.





As the facilitator explains very well, hygiene is not really optimal in Koh Lanta : ”If you go 36 days without washing, your lib * do will drop quite suddenly. So the worst is 36 days without washing (…) “. Indeed, taking care of your physical appearance and personal hygiene is not an easy thing in the adventure. Obviously, the candidates do not have a bathroom and do not have access to soap. They therefore have to make do with the means at hand and be rather imaginative in order to keep some semblance of human dignity. Some are swimming in the sea while others are looking for any means to try to find a solution.

Far from thinking about it

In short, for Denis Brogniart as for all the other candidates, trifle is not the main subject, quite the contrary. It is especially difficult to feel good about yourself when you haven’t seen a shower for more than a month. However, the production of Koh Lanta think of everything. Condoms are indeed available to adventurers; A contraceptive method which, according to Denis Brogniart, has not been used very often. In addition, candidates from Koh Lanta are far from being in top form during the adventure. Sometimes deprived of water and very frequently of food, their living conditions are extreme.

If we add to all these disadvantages the lack of sleep, it is therefore easy to understand that they do not necessarily think of snuggling in the arms of a partner. However, according to some information and rumors, several participants over the years would have tried some reconciliations. A subject on which Denis Brogniart does not speak even if others have already done so in the past. Ultimately, Koh Lanta would still not be the ideal place to meet a soul mate and especially to spend a sleepless night. But anyway, and despite the difficulties, these twenty candidates present for this new season would not have missed this event for the world. Indeed, participate in Koh Lanta remains and will remain an absolutely extraordinary adventure.



