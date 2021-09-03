his strong opinion on vaccination against Covid-19

During a party organized by GQ Magazine on September 1, 2021, Prince Harry made a video intervention. He then took the opportunity to give his clear-cut opinion on the vaccination against Covid-19.

Since the Covid-19 vaccine was put into circulation, many personalities have different opinions on the subject. Some are for, others against, and do not fail to make it known. This is particularly the case of Brigitte Bardot who did not mince words on the vaccination campaign. “Get vaccinated? Certainly not! We do not know the side effects. This vaccine may be unusable because the virus will mutate. It has already started, and this is only the beginning of a race for cash. laboratories and sacrifices by the thousands for guinea pig animals… “, she confided to Paris Match last January.

But that’s not Prince Harry’s opinion at all. Video invited to a party hosted by GQ Magazine on September 1, 2021, the Duke of Sussex urged governments to help people in poorer countries get vaccinated. “Until every community can have access to the vaccine and until every community can have access to trustworthy information about the vaccine, we are all under threat from the virus,” he said. Express.





“Families around the world are inundated with information coming from the media and social networks, where some spread fear and lies. This creates reluctance among people, causes communities to divide and diminishes trust. they grant “, continued the companion of Meghan Markle.

