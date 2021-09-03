his transfer to Real Madrid, the Blues … Camavinga comes out of silence!

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Noir

Shunned by Didier Deschamps who did not take it because of his recent performances, Eduardo Camavinga took revenge with the Hopes by making a brilliant performance against North Macedonia (3-0). A sparkling performance that follows his transfer three days ago to Real Madrid.

“It’s a dream to play for Real Madrid”

For the first time since his departure, the former Stade Rennais midfielder spoke: “I lived this match calmly, even with what happened this week. I was happy to find my friends. The transfer was done rather quickly. I lived it with great joy and pride. It’s a dream to play for Real Madrid, which is the biggest club in the world. I can’t wait to discover the Bernabeu, even if we will have to wait a bit because it is still under construction ”.

“I did not do everything to be with the France A team”

Regarding his new absence from the A, while there are many injured, “Cama” also made amends: “In selection, you have to give the best of yourself. Whether I’m in Rennes, Real Madrid, or elsewhere, my role is to bring my experience to the team. It doesn’t change anything (…) You have to be 100%. It must be said that I did not do everything to be with the A. I take this experience with the A to heart, because it is the France team. And I’m going to give my all on the field to come back up. Every player dreams of being with the A’s, but you have to take things step by step. Finish with the team, return to Rennes, take my things, arrive at Real, and gradually take my place, then we will think of the A ”.



