Horizon Forbidden West: Bad News About PS5 Upgrade

Yesterday, Sony unveiled the different editions of Horizon Forbidden West: enough to leave the choice to the many fans of the franchise. As a bonus, some details have appeared on the official site, in particular on a potential PS5 upgrade …

Yesterday, we learned of the existence of multiple editions for Horizon Forbidden West, the next PlayStation exclusive, furiously awaited by many gamers. If we advise you to take a look at our article to learn all about these different grinds and pre-orders, the details we’re interested in here are the PS5 upgrade, for those who will own the game on PS4.

As stated since official site from Sony, the PlayStation 5 upgrade will unfortunately be… impossible. To enjoy Horizon Forbidden West on both PS4 and PS5, you will need to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition (€ 89.99), the Collector’s Edition (€ 199.99) or the Regalla Edition (€ 259.99) ). If you have in your possession the Standard or Special version on PS4, there will be no way, even paid, to upgrade to the Digital Deluxe version and therefore to access the new generation variant.. It will obviously be necessary to redeem the game on the platform.

Note however that the PlayStation 4 iteration will be playable on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility with, we hope, a technical boost for resolution and framerate. Sony is expected to release more information on this in the coming months.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 15, 2022.





