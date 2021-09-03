Houdet-Peifer and Le Cunff sacred, the Blues have nine gold medals

Aurélien CANOT, Media365, published on Friday September 03, 2021 at 10:50 a.m.

Sacred Friday in Tokyo on the road race of the Paralympic Games, Kevin Le Cuff had brought the France team its eighth gold medal. Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, also titled, in doubles in tennis, made this day even more beautiful for the Blues by keeping their trophy.

And new for the Blues! Titled Friday in the road race (C4-5), Kevin Le Cunff brought the France team its eighth gold medal since the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games postponed to 2021. The fifth already for the Tricolores in cycling and the 49th then in total for the French delegation (it is now at 50). A coronation that inspired Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, also gold medalists, then in doubles in tennis, on a decidedly very sunny day for the Blues. Both eliminated in the quarter-finals in the singles table earlier in these Paralympic Games, our two representatives consoled each other in a wonderful way by winning in the final in three sets (7-5, 0-6, 7-6 ) against the British Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, world number 1 and huge favorites for the title. They thus retain their title obtained in Rio in 2016. A victory with the taste of revenge for Peifer, released in singles by Hewett. If the teammate of the legendary Houdet (50 years old) now has two Paralympic titles to his name, Houdet now has three, insofar as he had already had the honor of climbing to the top step of the podium, in 2008 in Beijing.





Le Cunff, a former professional peloton rider born with two club feet and atrophied calves, had not yet had the chance, unlike many of his compatriots and teammates of the French cycling team, to taste the podium. And even less to have the pleasure of hearing the Marseillaise resonate for him (he had to be content with fourth place in the road pursuit). At 33, he was able to seize his chance on Friday and win his first title at the Games.

Le Cunff: “I came to win”

The native of Paris, who participates for the first time this year in the Paralympic Games, carried his attack just before the last difficulty of the day. He was already at the head of the race, which he shared with the other runaway from this duo at the front, the Ukrainian Egor Dementyev. The latter could not do anything about the dazzling acceleration of Le Cunff, who won with 22 seconds in advance at the finish. Afterwards, the French cycling hero of the day confessed that he had felt that his fellow breakaway was not at his best. Our gold medalist was above all very happy, especially since he had only taken the start with the sole aim of winning. “I came to win. Even second, that did not interest me (…) I did three years pro in a former career ”His news brought him to the top.