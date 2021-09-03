How justice turned against Lagardère

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office confirms to BFM Business that it has opened an investigation into the Lagardère group. Originally, however, it was his boss Arnaud Lagardère who lodged a complaint against the Amber fund in 2018.

Arnaud Lagardère has the cruel experience of “the sprinkler watered”. The CEO of the Lagardère group has been waging a fierce battle for three years against the activist fund Amber Capital, which now holds 18% of the capital. In 2018, he launched a legal offensive that is now turning against him.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) confirmed to BFM Business to have opened a judicial investigation for “abuse of power, presentation of inaccurate accounts, dissemination of false or misleading information, abuse of corporate assets and purchase of votes “. The investigation has moved to the next level with the appointment of an investigating judge and focuses on the Lagardère group and Arnaud Lagardère’s personal companies. The group disputes these accusations, any infringements or irregularities. Amber declined to comment.

In October 2018, Arnaud Lagardère filed a complaint against the Amber fund for insider trading. At the heart of the matter, the vote of Qatar, also a shareholder of the group, at the general meeting of May 2018. A few days before, the emirate votes in favor of the proposals of Amber who wishes to join the board of directors of Lagardère.

But a few days later, he retracted and changed his vote. Lagardère believes that Amber used this inside information to buy back shares in the meantime.

Financial flows between Arnaud Lagardère’s companies

Following this complaint, the PNF opened, in May 2019, a judicial investigation and entrusted the investigation to the Financial Markets Authority (AMF). Its investigations lasted a year and the Amber fund delivered a series of documents to them which led the market policeman not to prosecute the activist fund.





On the other hand, according to our information, several elements brought by the defense, pushed the investigators of the AMF to look in another direction: that of the plaintiff Lagardère. The accounts of Arnaud Lagardère’s company, Lagardère Capital Management (LCM) and emails are at the heart of his report. The financial flows between LCM, Arnaud Lagardère’s professional company, and his personal company Lagardère SAS seem to have attracted the attention of the courts for, in particular, the reasons for “abuse of social property” and “inaccurate accounts”, decrypts a source for us.

The AMF’s investigation was sent to the PNF who, last spring, therefore decided to seize an examining magistrate to continue the investigations. “Justice has completely turned against Arnaud Lagardère”, summarizes a source close to Lagardère.

His CEO position already targeted

Since then, in May, the two belligerents have signed an agreement that puts an end to their mutual pursuits. But the PNF’s instruction had already been launched. The legal threat is real even if the investigation is expected to last for many months. It did not go unnoticed on the side of the opponents of Arnaud Lagardère, Vivendi and Amber in the lead.

“If he were to be indicted, he will not be able to keep his position as CEO for very long,” said another source.

And for good reason, in 2018, Vincent Bolloré had precipitately left the presidency of Vivendi, left to his son Yannick, a few days before his indictment for corruption in the context of the affairs of his family group in Africa. A “case law” that he will be keen to impose on Arnaud Lagardère.