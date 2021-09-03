“I still do not want to get this vaccine”: Akhenaton comes out of silence after his hospitalization due to Covid-19

Akhenaton is better. Positive for Covid-19 in early August, the leader of the IAM group was forced to cancel several concerts, especially in the Var and the Alpes-Maritimes, before being hospitalized due to a “difficulty breathing”. A few days before his hospitalization, he spoke out against the Covid-19 vaccine.

Guest of the show TV-Morning on France 2, the 52-year-old rapper returned to his hospitalization … and his statements.

He has, to start firmly, denied having been admitted to intensive care, contrary to what had been announced. “I would not have resumed the concerts if I had gone in sheave. They re-oxygenated me with a machine called Optiflow. And after that, I stayed three days in observation, not in sheave”, he confided.





“I’m not an antivax, I don’t want to get this vaccine”

Akhenaton also reconsidered his anti-vaccine statements this summer, a few days before contracting the disease.

“To be antivax, you must already see a vaccine”, Akhenaton replied. “And today, European law does not recognize this therapy as being a vaccine, but as gene therapy (…) I am not an antivax, I do not want to get this vaccine. is very different “, he insisted.

“I took a stand because for me it is not a scientific measure”, he estimated. “The metro does, the train does not. It’s scientific? It’s political! The National Assembly without a pass and concerts with a pass. It’s scientific? No, it’s political.“