“important testimony” “he takes himself for a virologist”, Moundir’s message to the unvaccinated twitter fracture

This Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Do not touch My TV, the host Moundir wanted to send a message to the unvaccinated by talking about the after-effects of his long Covid. A message encouraging vaccination that caused a fracture on the set as much as on twitter.

Last season, Moundir came to the set of Do not touch My TV, tell the hell he had been living since he was affected by a serious form of Covid-19. An infection that almost cost him his life and from which he still had many consequences, especially respiratory.

This Thursday, September 2 evening, the former reality TV candidate was back on the show, to send a clear message: encourage the reluctant to vaccination to take the plunge so as not to experience the same fate as him and to preserve the others. . The one who is now a TV host first answered questions from Cyril Hanouna, who was hearing about his health.





And if he explained that he was better, he also insisted on the fact that he was far from having regained his former form. “The effects are terrible, and I’m not healed yet […] I advanced in my convalescence, in six months I got back on the bike and I got back to work, but I still have Covid particles on my left lung, memory loss and hair loss, and I spit blood in the morning when you wake up …“, he explained in particular, in front of a set of mostly compassionate columnists.

Recounting having experienced from the inside “the reality on the ground” and in particular the wait to be taken care of at the hospital, Moundir did not hesitate to describe as “aberrant” the attitude of people who refuse vaccination . A conclusion that did not please the committed citizen Oliv Oliv at all, who vehemently reminded him that the main problem was the removal of many beds in the intensive care unit. “You did not understand anything […] 69,000 beds closed in fifteen years. If we hadn’t closed these beds, you wouldn’t have waited in the emergency room“he retorted.

On twitter, Moundir’s intervention has divided a lot. Some Internet users were touched by his testimony, which had in part the merit of refocusing the debate on the disease as such. His courage in the face of the virus and the necessity of his speech were praised by tweets.

Others considered the lesson given to the unvaccinated unwelcome, from someone outside the medical community and regretted his “emotional blah“. On twitter as on the set of the show, opinions were as opposed as they were decided.