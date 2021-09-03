In 2020, ramp-up of tax audits targeted by data mining

The General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFIP) has made its annual report public. Over the pages, we discover the yield of the GAFA tax or the audiovisual license, but above all, the increasingly important role of AI and data mining in controls is confirmed. Objective: remove a quarter of specialized analysts.

The digital services tax (or “ GAFA tax “) Reported 375 million euros in 2020, indicates the DGFIP in its annual report. That’s 25 million more than in 2019.





Established by law July 24, 2019, after much turmoil with the American administration, it aims to provide advertising targeting services, the provision of an intermediation service between Internet users, and finally the sale of data collected in line for ad targeting purposes.

It strikes the biggest players, those who have exceeded 750 million euros in revenues worldwide, including 25 million euros traceable to France. Its amount is then 3%.

Its amount remains low, however, while last year, the audiovisual license alone brought in 3.789 billion euros (against 3.860 in 2019).

Another aspect of the report presented this week was less publicized: the importance of AI in enforcement operations.

One in three controls is targeted by AI