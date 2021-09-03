In Marseille, the seduction operation of Emmanuel Macron

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at Pharo Park in Marseille, September 2, 2021. THEO GIACOMETTI / HANS LUCAS FOR “THE WORLD”

Seven ministers, a host of local elected officials, business leaders, sports and cultural players, young people … Almost 250 people in total, grouped together in the idyllic setting of Pharo Park, around a platform on which Emmanuel Macron sits, with a breathtaking view of the port of Marseille in the background. A postcard decor.

Thursday, September 2, at the end of the day, the Elysée did not skimp on the means to stage the presentation by the Head of State of his support plan, advertised as “Historical”, in favor of the second largest city in France. As if, with the announcement of this project, called “Marseille en grand”, it was a question of performing a real show of force, in order to end the first two days of its trip to the Marseille city, before a final one. sequence, Friday, devoted to ecology.





For 48 hours, Mr. Macron crisscrossed several districts of the city and broached many subjects, at a frantic pace, giving this ultra-publicized visit the appearance of an electoral campaign, eight months before the presidential election.

“This circus has lasted for two days! “, was annoyed the candidate of rebellious France Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Thursday, accusing the President of the Republic of having already turned to his re-election – even if the latter has not yet officially revealed his intention to stand in the April 2022 poll.

“A duty of the nation”

Refusing to carry out a seduction operation in the direction of the inhabitants of Marseille, Emmanuel Macron claimed to come to the aid of this city only to fulfill “A duty of the nation”.

After having promised to the local police a reinforcement of human and material resources, Wednesday, in order to better fight against drug trafficking, he unveiled a battery of measures in several areas, Thursday, in the hope of fighting ” at the root ” the many ills that have plagued the Marseille city for decades.

A comprehensive plan, which notably involves investments by the State for transport in Marseille, in order to “Open up the northern districts”, the most disadvantaged. To achieve this, the tenant of the Elysée has promised 1 billion euros, including 250 million in subsidies, to carry out three projects: the automation of the metro, the creation of four tram lines and five bus lines. at a high level of service.

