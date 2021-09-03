In New Zealand, terrorist shot dead by police for stabbing six people in supermarket

A man close to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) stabbed six people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday (September 3rd) before being killed by the police, while he was under constant surveillance by agents in civilian, announced New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The man, a Sri Lankan who arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was on a terrorism watch list, walked into a shopping mall on the outskirts of Auckland (North Island), s’ grabbed a knife from a display rack and started stabbing passers-by, Mr.me Ardern.

Six people were injured, three of them seriously, before police acted. Within a minute of the start of the attack, they opened fire.

The Prime Minister, who condemned an act “Despicable” and “Hateful”, said to himself ” devastated “ by the fact that this man could have committed this attack while he was placed on the anti-terrorism list. She also said that this attack was not representative of any religion or community. “He alone bears the responsibility for these acts”, she insisted. Asked about the aggressor’s motives, Mme Ardern explained: “It is a violent ideology inspired by the Islamic State organization. “





The man had spent time in prison

According to Mme Ardern, the man spent time in prison before being released for lack of legal reason for his continued detention. She added that she could not reveal everything about the man due to a past court ruling banning the publication of information about him. However, she announced that the government would ask for the lifting of this measure so that New Zealanders can better understand the context.

“The fact that he lived among the population shows that we have not succeeded in using the law as we would have liked”, lamented Mme Ardern. The authorities believe that the man acted alone and that the population is no longer at risk, assured Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. He admitted that it would be necessary to wonder about the circumstances allowing an attack to take place in front of the police officers, but he defended the action of his agents: “The reality is that when you watch someone around the clock, seven days a week, you can’t be in their immediate vicinity all the time. “

New Zealand experienced its worst terrorist attack in March 2019 in Christchurch, when Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, opened fire at two mosques, killing 51 people and injuring 40 others.