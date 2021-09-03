in Paris, they improvise an operating theater in the middle of the street to save the victims of cardiac arrest

That morning, it’s a race against time to save a 45-year-old man. He collapsed on the road, in front of the stall of a Parisian grocery store. All the resuscitation techniques were undertaken by the emergency doctors from the SAMU, but for an hour, his heart has not started again. To try to rescue this man from certain death, a medical team will use a revolutionary technique, an operating protocol that they are the first in the world to use.

An open-air operating theater

ECMO (for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, in French extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a machine whose use is normally reserved for the operating room, in the hospital. On the sidewalk, in the middle of tomatoes and oranges, it will take over from the heart and lungs of the victim, carrying out extracorporeal blood circulation.

“When you plug in the ECMO, the machine pumps the victim’s blood, oxygen, and returns it with great pressure back to the patient’s body, explains Dr Akshay Mungur. And it is this high-pressure oxygenated blood that can restart the patient’s heart. But at that point, we have no certainty, we do not know if it will work. ” After a few endless minutes where the whole street holds their breath, the heart monitor starts beeping: “There is a pulse, exults Dr Mungur, the heart is gone! “

Despite his fatigue after these moments of intense concentration, the doctor is happy to have “experienced something that is out of the ordinary, something out of the ordinary in the truest sense of the word “:” We must not forget that he would have died in front of this grocery store if we had not intervened.





“We are very proud, because we say to ourselves that we are the pioneers”

This technique can save 30% of the victims of cardiac arrest treated, and allows them to hope to resume a normal life. “We are very proud, because we say to ourselves that we are the pioneers. It does not exist anywhere else”, emphasizes Akshay Mungur, who “think this is the future”.

However, it is not finished, because it is now necessary to monitor the brain state of the victim. The “miraculous” like him must spend several days in intensive care. At Necker Hospital in Paris, Dr Lionel Lamhaut takes over with patients. He was the inventor of this unique technique, which he sums up as follows: “To give us time to treat the origin of the cardiac arrest, we have finally shifted the limit of death. “

Extract from “The soldiers of heart “, a report broadcast byyears “Special Envoy” on September 2, 2021.

