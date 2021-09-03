In Rotterdam, cows float on water to protect the climate



In the middle of cranes and container ships in the port of Rotterdam, a surreal scene appears: a herd of cows ruminates peacefully a few meters above the water aboard a floating farm, “unique in the world”.



The three-storey glass and steel platform is to represent “the future of animal husbandry” in the Netherlands, a small territory vulnerable to rising sea levels and densely populated, where agricultural land has become a scarce commodity.

The farm is built in three floors: the cow floor at the top, the floor where the milk is processed into cheese, yogurt and butter in the middle, and just above the water, the part where the cheeses are matured.

“The world is under pressure,” says Minke van Wingerden, 60, and her husband Peter, owner of what they call “the world’s first floating farm”.

“We want the farm to be sustainable and as self-sufficient as possible,” she told AFP.



The barn and 40 cows form a stark contrast to the huge ships and smoke from the chimneys in Europe’s largest port, where the activity is responsible for 13.5% of the Netherlands’ carbon emissions.

With their floating farm, operational since 2019, Peter and Minke wanted to “bring the countryside to the city”, promote consumer awareness and create agricultural space.

The Dutch are no strangers to advanced agricultural techniques, the country being the world’s second largest exporter of agricultural products after the United States, thanks to intensive animal husbandry and a myriad of huge greenhouses.

But today, the kingdom is paying the price.

– Recycled manure –



Emissions from the agricultural world and particularly from dairy farming are a real problem in the Netherlands, one of the biggest polluters per capita in Europe. Cow’s emanation is a source of methane, a gas that promotes the greenhouse effect.

And with about a third of the territory below sea level, the country is particularly vulnerable to global warming.

But Minke van Wingerden thinks he can keep his feet dry.





“We are on the water, so the farm moves according to the tides, we go up and down 2 meters. So in the event of a flood, we can continue to produce,” she observes.



His red and white cows, of the Dutch-German cattle breed Meuse-Rhin-Yssel (MRY), notably eat leftovers given on the farm, such as grapes from the food bank, grain residues from a nearby brewery and grass from golf courses and the local football club, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Their manure is transformed into pellets for the garden and the urine is sanitized to be recycled into drinking water for the cows, whose barn is flanked by dozens of solar panels to produce the electricity necessary to run the farm, held by a salaried farmer.

Cattle are milked by a robot and cheeses, yogurts, butters and granules are sold in a roadside shop, alongside food from local producers.

The farm also delivers its produce to restaurants in town using electric vans.

– “Milk in the veins” –



“I was immediately won over by the concept,” says Bram den Braber, pouring raw milk into bottles behind the counter in the store.

“It’s not blood that I have in my veins, it’s milk,” jokes this 67-year-old retiree, one of the company’s 40 volunteers.



The idea of ​​the floating farm is also “to make farming more enjoyable, interesting and sexy”, says Minke van Wingerden.

When she and her husband knocked on the harbor management door with the idea of ​​building a farm on the water, they were first “taken for fools”.

But the bet seems to be won: the farm will be profitable at the end of 2021 thanks to customers who seem to be ready to pay the price. A liter of milk costs 1.80 euros, compared to around one euro on average for a brick bought in a supermarket.

The couple of “pioneers” wants to build a floating market gardening farm next to the first and also plans to export abroad: a project is already underway in Singapore.

Their floor waddles slightly to the movement of the waves, but the cows don’t get seasick, says Minke van Wingerden.

“It’s like you’re on a cruise ship,” she says.

