In Tanzania, the attack on Dar es Salaam was carried out by an Islamist “terrorist”

Tanzanian security forces remove the body of the assailant who was shot by police outside the French embassy in Dar es Salaam on August 25, 2021. STRINGER / REUTERS

The man who killed four people before being shot on August 25 in the embassy district of Tanzania’s economic capital, Dar es Salaam, was a “Terrorist” Islamist, radicalized on social networks, announced Thursday, September 2, the Tanzanian police.

Police investigations revealed that the assailant, identified as Hamza Mohamed, was a “Terrorist”, “A person who had a secret life with all the indicators of terrorism”Director of Criminal Investigations Camillus Wambura told reporters.

“He spent a large part of his time learning on the Internet the types of terrorist incidents like those carried out by the Chabab [nom de groupes djihadistes en Somalie et au Mozambique] and ISIS [groupe Etat islamique], as do many terrorists ”, detailed Mr. Wambura.





Three police officers and a private security agent were killed and six people injured in this attack, which has not yet been the subject of any claim. The attack took place on August 25 at midday on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, a main avenue in Dar es Salaam on which several embassies and foreign representations are located.

Such rare attacks in Tanzania

After exchanges of fire with the security forces, the assailant was shot dead while he was in front of the entrance to the French embassy. “He walked past me without greeting me and when I greeted him he didn’t answer. He was sweating. Shortly after, we heard gunshots ”, had told AFP a witness who had crossed this man wearing a white skullcap.

Videos broadcast by local media showed him armed with two automatic rifles, wearing a checkered shirt and wearing a white kufi (Muslim prayer cap), walking on a sidewalk. He was then seen being shot in the middle of the street, after briefly taking refuge in a gatehouse located at the entrance to the French Embassy.

Hamza Mohamed lived with his mother in an apartment about two kilometers from the site of the attack. “I had known him since he was a young boy. He was missing, until he recently returnedsaid a neighboring taxi driver, Omary Issa. He was an ordinary person with whom we interacted like any other neighbor. I was really shocked. “

Dozens of Tanzanian police, politicians and citizens gathered in Dar es Salaam on Friday in a ceremony honoring the slain police officers. This type of attack is relatively rare in Tanzania.

This East African country, however, shares a border with Mozambique, and particularly with the province of Cabo Delgado, the scene of a jihadist insurgency since the end of 2017. In October, a police station in the region of Mtwara, in the south of the country, 35 kilometers from the Mozambican border, had been targeted by 300 jihadists in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

In Mozambique, groups known locally as Chabab (“young people” in Arabic), who pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2019, are reigning terror in the poor and predominantly Muslim province of Cabo Delgado by spectacular violence, setting fire to villages and beheading men. On March 24, a large-scale surprise attack on the port city of Palma left dozens dead and tens of thousands displaced.

Tanzania has been hit by smaller Islamist attacks, including targeted killings of police and administrative officials in Kibiti district in the east of the country in 2016 and 2017.