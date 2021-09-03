INFO HERE – Benjamin Biolay: who is Sofia Wilhelmi, the mother of his second daughter Louise?

In addition to being an accomplished artist, Benjamin Biolay is a happy dad. First there was Anna, the fruit of her union with Chiara Mastroianni. It is for her, who will soon be celebrating his 19 years, that he wrote Mon Héritage, in 2009. “There was not an evening when I sang this song while not being totally connected to my daughter. There have even been evenings when it was very painful to sing this song “, he explained in 50 ‘Inside, in April 2020. After Anna, Benjamin Biolay experienced the joy of being a dad for a second time. ‘a little girl who lives in Argentina. A birth kept secret for several months, before unpacking everything, after the first confinement. “I have a daughter in Argentina, she is less than 2 years old. I do not know when I will see her again in real life. It is the hardest separation”, he whispered to the Parisian, in June 2020. This little girl , Louise, and whom he affectionately names Loulou, Benjamin Biolay had her with Sofia Wilhelmi. Little “Loulou” has two artist parents!





Born in 1983 in Peru, Sofia Wilhelmi is a jack-of-all-trades artist, like Benjamin Biolay. Moreover, they have even already performed together. Indeed, music lovers could hear the voice of the artist from Latin America on the seventh album by Benjamin Biolay, Palermo Hollywood, and the song Palermo Queen. Sofia and Benjamin went on the set of C à Vous, in 2016, to sing this title together.

Music is not Sofia Wilhelmi’s only talent. Presented as (…)

