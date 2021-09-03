INFO RTL – Parliamentary assistant: a new investigation threatens François Fillon

The judicial fall promises to be busy for François Fillon. In addition to the appeal trial scheduled for November 15 for the fictitious jobs case which cost him his presidential campaign and five years in prison, including two closed at first instance, the former candidate could once again be referred to a court for “embezzlement of public funds”.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), which opened this other preliminary investigation in 2017 according to our information, should render its decision within a few weeks according to concurring sources contacted by RTL. The case concerns this time the sums paid by the Assembly to Maël Renouard, recognized writer, recruited between November 2013 and September 2015 as parliamentary assistant to Francois Fillon, for a total salary of 38,000 euros over the period.

As had revealed Buzzfeed in 2017, Maël Renouard had for sole mission to help him write his book Make published in September 2015. In the process, according to our information, the PNF then opened a preliminary investigation also entrusted to OCLCIFF, the anti-corruption office of the PJ, but distinct from that concerning the salaries of Pénélope Fillon and Marc Joulaud, the former deputy of François Fillon. Question at the heart of this second survey: can a parliamentary assistant be employed only to collaborate on a deputy’s book? Or should its task be limited to drafting bills and speaking in session?

A fruitful book

According to a source familiar with the matter, François Fillon was not heard from and confronted with Maël Renouard until early 2021, a hearing postponed for the first time due to a pandemic. A search also targeted the former parliamentary assistant, his computer was seized. For François Fillon no need, the investigators already had all of his emails from the main file …





The exchanges established what neither of the two protagonists seems to dispute: a collaboration made of e-mail exchanges, raw texts sent by the former Prime Minister against a chapter reforming by Maël Renouard.

“If we are told that a parliamentary collaborator cannot contribute to the political expression of a deputy, we come to the borders of the absurd“, ton Antonin Levy, lawyer for François Fillon.” We actually reproach Mr. Fillon not to have made work his wife in a file and to have made work a collaborator in another file for the expression of his political ideas, at some point you will have to choose“.

The PNF magistrates will have to decide a question which is all the more sensitive as the book brought in a lot of money for François Fillon: Make has been a major bookstore success, more than 300,000 copies sold, or 300,000 euros in copyright to be added to the 250,000 euros in advance paid by the publisher according to our information, gains generated in part by the work of a parliamentary collaborator paid from public funds.

“A real form of relentlessness”

Here again his advice sweeps away any illegality and brings back the debate on the methods of financial justice: “It is very shocking to see that this investigation has been going on for four years“, protested Antonin Levy,” and that the PNF keep this file under the elbow very conveniently and that it will be released to us at the time of the appeal trial, I can only see a real form of relentlessness. ” source close to the weighted survey: this is far from the only financial survey to take so long. Bruno Leroux’s fictitious jobs case, for example, revealed in 2017, is still awaiting a decision.

The financial prosecutor has three options: either open judicial information , which seems quite improbable because the investigation is complete and the facts are simple, either send François Fillon directly to courtif the prosecutors consider after analysis that the facts are punishable by sanction, either classify without continuation.

Contacted by RTL, the PNF did not wish to comment on this information, as did Maël Renouard.

