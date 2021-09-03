is the Covid variant already circulating in France?





VARIANT C12. Delta, Alpha … The variants are not new but the C.1.2 variant could be in France and disrupt the coming months.

[Mis à jour le 2 septembre à 15h17] After the Delta variant, 98% majority in new contaminations, here is the new variant named C.1.2. According to initial information, this new strain of Covid has been detected in South Africa and has already been the subject of a preliminary study by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa published on August 26.

This variant has since been detected in several other countries, seven in total, as explained on social networks by American epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding. These are England, Switzerland, Portugal, Mauritius, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and New Zealand. This mutation of the virus is not new, however, since it is thought to be descended from the C.1 variant, detected for the first time in January 2021. However, it is still too early to estimate the resistance of the new variant to current vaccines. “At this point, we don’t have any experimental data to confirm how it reacts, in terms of sensitivity to antibodies,” said Penny Moore, a researcher at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD).





For now, according to the first study, the answer is no. The latest data from Public Health France and the epidemiological point did not observe the presence of the C.1.2 variant in France. The variant is currently present in seven countries.

The data communicated by the South African authorities does not yet allow to certify that the variant is much more contagious because their study has yet to be confirmed by peers. However, the C.1.2 variant would display a rate of 41.8 mutations per year, a rate 1.7 to 1.8 times faster than the average of all the other variants. In this respect, it would be the furthest variant of the original strain of the coronavirus detected in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019. And it would spread very quickly. According to the study, only 0.2% of this new variant was found in South Africa last May. It represented 1.6% of new cases in June, then 2% in July. An increase similar to the Delta variant. The authors of the study express their concern because of its very high contagiousness, but also its probable ability to escape, over the course of mutations, the immunity generated by current vaccines.

At present, the variant is not widely disseminated enough to qualify as a “variant of interest” or a “variant of concern”, as are the Delta and Beta variants according to the study. “At this point, we don’t have any experimental data to confirm how it reacts, in terms of sensitivity to antibodies,” said Penny Moore, researcher at NICD. But “we have considerable confidence that the vaccines distributed in South Africa will continue to protect us against severe cases and death.” Remember that this variant appeared in a country where total vaccination is still very low.