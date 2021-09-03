ISIS ‘Beatles’ pleads guilty to US justice

His hostages had named his gang of kidnappers the “Beatles” because of their strong British accent. After pleading not guilty for a long time, Alexanda Kotey, a 37-year-old English jihadist, member of the Islamic State, finally pleaded guilty on Thursday in a US court. Accused of being involved in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, killed in 2014, and that of aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller appears in federal court in Alexandria near Washington for complicity in kidnappings and murders. At his side also appears El Shafee el-Sheikh, 33, another member of the “Beatles”. They face several life sentences without the right to early release. The verdict will be delivered on March 4, 2022.

By pleading guilty, Alexanda Kotey “agrees to spend the rest of his life in prison,” commented the representative of the prosecution, Raj Parekh, in court. The former London-born sporting goods seller has made a deal with the government to provide all information in its possession about his actions in Syria, as well as to any foreign governments that request it. After 15 years in prison, the young man could be extradited to the United Kingdom, which stripped him of his nationality but where he is also being prosecuted for kidnapping and murder of hostages.

In a statement to the court, Alexanda Kotey explains that he joined Syria to fight against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. For him, “the Islamic concept of armed jihad was of great value and a legitimate cause”. It was then that he joined the unit of the Islamic State in charge of the kidnapping and detention of non-Muslim hostages.



Insensitive to his arguments, Judge Ellis who presides over the hearing considers: “You participated in a plot to capture hostages and demand ransoms, knowing that these kidnappings would result in, and resulted in the death” of hostages.

In court, the mother of James Foley, a journalist whose filmed beheading had marked the spirits, appealed in court, to President Joe Biden and “all Americans” so that the United States “protect and help all American hostages in the world ”.

Authors of videos that shocked the whole world

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces, then handed over to the US military in Iraq. They were extradited to the United States from Iraq in October 2020 to appear in American justice. Their extradition to the United States was only made possible after American authorities assured London that they would not seek a death sentence in the case.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh grew up in the United Kingdom, where they became radicalized, before joining ISIS in Syria in 2012. They are accused of kidnapping, torturing and killing American, European and Japanese hostages. and Syrians from 2012 to 2015, and for torturing and killing their victims, including beheading. Videos of the assassinations, circulated by ISIS for propaganda purposes, shocked the whole world.