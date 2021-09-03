“It looks like I’m 12 years old”: Maeva Ghennam scandalizes Internet users by evoking her intimate aesthetic intervention

The reality TV candidate creates controversy. The report of her new cosmetic procedure, the objective of which is to rejuvenate her vagina, aroused strong reactions.

Thursday, September 2, Maeva Ghennam has, in fact, announced on her social networks of her new intervention to her millions of subscribers. The 24-year-old young woman, starlet of the “Les Marseillais” program, explained that she had used “radiofrequency and mesotherapy without injection” in order to “rejuvenate her vagina”, reports the magazine Public. In a live filmed, she then embarked on a stunning explanation: “I have a beautiful vagina, like I don’t have lips that stick out but it must be maintained. My doctor is the best for that ”, and to be enthusiastic:“ Suddenly, it’s too good, like there, it’s like I was 12 years old ”. A comparison that scandalized Internet users, outraged by the words of the young woman.

“Rape culture”





Maeva Ghennam goes beyond the limits and Internet users have let her know. “We hit the bottom”, “It borders on the ridiculous … no more limits”, reacted several Internet users, wondering also about the impact of the stars of reality TV on the young generation: “My god but what a shame! And the craziest thing is that many parents let their children follow it, watch it, ”thus spotted the Public site. A thinly veiled warning on parental laxity in the face of the ravages of reality TV and its candidates, ultra present on social networks, not always wisely.

But even more, others have also underlined the dangerousness of these statements. “12-year-old vagina… culture of rape Hello,” responded one Internet user. A comparison that goes even more badly after months of debate around the age of consent. For the record, the National Assembly adopted, last April in second reading, the Billon law, which aims to protect minors from crimes and sexual offenses and incest.

The text establishes an age threshold for non-consent at 15 years in the event of a sexual offense, and 18 in the event of incest. A hot topic of society relayed by many associations and artists. Indeed, according to a survey commissioned by the association Face à inceste, carried out by Ipsos and revealed in November 2020, 6.7 million people claim to be victims of incest in France, or nearly one in ten French people.