It will be “hotter” at Mercedes if Russell arrives

There is still no white smoke at Mercedes, where Toto Wolff says he made his decision but waited until the future of Valtteri Bottas and George russell be assured before announcing which of the two will be the teammate of Lewis hamilton in 2022. At present, everything suggests that it is the Briton who should be promoted in the team of Brackley, which would cause the first change of line-up since 2017.

At the time, Valtteri Bottas had arrived to succeed Nico Rosberg, retired immediately after winning the world title. This recruitment had made it possible to restore calm internally, after several seasons of strong tension between the 2016 World Champion and Lewis Hamilton.

It is precisely the same Nico Rosberg who, today, thinks that the arrival of George Russell could considerably change the dynamics in the German team from next year.

“Whether it’s Valtteri or George, both deserve this seat”, he believes at the microphone of Motorsport.com. “Valtteri has really done a good job in this Mercedes. Of course, things haven’t turned out his way this year, but overall he has done the job Mercedes asked for. We’ll see what they decide. Valtteri would constitute. the easier decision, because you know what you have. George, that might be the a little more exciting decision. We’ll see. Yes, if they take George, then the internal battle at Mercedes would be different, and potentially warmer. “

Does Nico Rosberg imagine that the association between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could, in the long term, lead to tensions more seen for five years now? “No idea”, admits the former German pilot.





“If one day he were to drive alongside Lewis, then it is impossible to predict how he would behave in such a situation”, he specifies. “It’s completely the extreme for him: suddenly he would find himself in a car that can win every weekend, fighting against the best, who have been there for eight years or something like that. It’s a situation. extreme. So it really depends from rider to rider, and it depends on how you handle it as a teammate. “

Interview by Ronald Vording