Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is not running for re-election, to step down

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Friday September 3, 2021.

A year after taking office, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided he will not run for president of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) in a party election currently scheduled for September 29, and should in fact leave power, say several Japanese media on Friday, September 3.

Mr. Suga “Said he wanted to focus his efforts on measures against the coronavirus and that he would not participate in the election” for the PLD presidency, Toshihiro Nikai, PLD secretary general, told reporters, confirming information from local media.





“Honestly I am surprisedMr. Nikai added. It is really unfortunate. He did his best, but after careful consideration he made his decision. “

The election for the leadership of the LPD is due to take place on September 29 and the successful candidate is guaranteed to become prime minister, with the party having the majority of seats in the lower house of the Japanese parliament.

A surprise announcement

This development was indeed very unexpected, because Mr. Suga, 72, was until now considered the favorite in this internal vote to lead the PLD in legislative elections to be held on October 17, despite an unpopularity. his government’s record in the polls.

At the end of August, his government received only 26% of favorable opinions in a poll by the daily Mainichi, a record low. Other recent polls put it barely above 30%.

Mr. Suga has seen his popularity wane for months for his much-criticized handling of the dragging pandemic in Japan, and for his stubbornness in sustaining the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer at all costs despite opposition from a majority of the Japanese population.

He came to power in September 2020, establishing himself at the time as the man of consensus within the PLD to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, of whom he was until then the loyal lieutenant and who had abruptly resigned for health reasons.