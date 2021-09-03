More

    Jazz (JLC Family) pregnant with her third child, she takes a radical decision

    Jazz is pregnant with her third child and made official by revealing her baby bump. While the rumor had been circulating for a long time already, the latter finally confirmed the happy news by posting on September 1, 2021 a nice photo on her Instagram account. “After more than six months of secrecy, intensive mission, secrecy, rumors, happiness but also concern. I officially announce that the JLC Family will grow” notably wrote the young woman before making a radical decision. Indeed, in the face of criticism from Internet users, Jazz simply chose to delete the negative comments …


    Jazz's Instagram story
    Jazz’s Instagram story – Credit (s): Instagram @jazztvshow

    In her story, she explained on September 2, 2021 during a frequently asked questions: “Generally I leave but there on a pregnant photo with my children I don’t want to. My photos are memories, this environment is only fleeting”. Laurent’s companion, who is already the mother of a little girl, Chelsea, and a little boy, Cayden, does not want this big announcement to be spoiled by malicious people … If not always concerning the candidate of the JLC Family, also know that Jazz has unveiled the other names of his children on social networks and you will be surprised.


