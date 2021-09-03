Jet2, Delta, United… The plebiscite for the Airbus A321 overshadows the return of the Boeing 737 MAX

The summer of 2021 will have smiled on the Airbus A321. After United Airlines (70 aircraft) in June and Delta Airlines (30 aircraft) at the end of August, it is the turn of Jet2 to place orders for this single-aisle, the longest and most recent version of the A320 family. The Leeds-based British airline announced a firm order for 36 A321neo on Tuesday (August 31), which could later be extended to 60 additional aircraft. This is not a mega-order for Airbus, but this contract is nevertheless significant … Until then, Jet2 was almost exclusively equipped with Boeing 737 MAX.
Founded in 2022, Jet2 operated a fleet of some 90 aircraft before the crisis, including today around 75 Boeing 737s, less than ten 757s and a single Airbus A321-200. Historical loyalty to the American aircraft manufacturer which shatters with the contract with Airbus. At the list price, some 130 million dollars (110 million euros) per device, the order amounts to almost 4 billion euros.
[…]
