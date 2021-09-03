More

    Jet2, Delta, United… The plebiscite for the Airbus A321 overshadows the return of the Boeing 737 MAX

    Business


    September 03, 2021 edition

    The summer of 2021 will have smiled on the Airbus A321. After United Airlines (70 aircraft) in June and Delta Airlines (30 aircraft) at the end of August, it is the turn of Jet2 to place orders for this single-aisle, the longest and most recent version of the A320 family. The Leeds-based British airline announced a firm order for 36 A321neo on Tuesday (August 31), which could later be extended to 60 additional aircraft. This is not a mega-order for Airbus, but this contract is nevertheless significant … Until then, Jet2 was almost exclusively equipped with Boeing 737 MAX.

    Founded in 2022, Jet2 operated a fleet of some 90 aircraft before the crisis, including today around 75 Boeing 737s, less than ten 757s and a single Airbus A321-200. Historical loyalty to the American aircraft manufacturer which shatters with the contract with Airbus. At the list price, some 130 million dollars (110 million euros) per device, the order amounts to almost 4 billion euros.

    […]

    This article is for subscribers only

    SUBSCRIBE

    TO READ MORE


    And access all contents and services of the’ subscriber edition, support a expert journalism!

    Tomorrow is being made today!

    Through our files, chronicles, surveys, practical cases, … our specialist writing provides you with experience sharing and testimonials, and guides you through its analyzes and selections of best practices:

    • Innovations

    • Relocations / Made in France

    • Ecological and energy transitions

    • Digital transformation

    YOUR
    INDICES

    source

    index & contations logo


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articletarget of 70% of the vaccinated population achieved
    Next article2022 World Cup Qualifications – Belgium, England, Germany, Spain …: Group by group point

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC