Joe Biden slams Supreme Court ruling on abortion for causing “chaos”

On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the United States Supreme Court offered a major victory to abortion opponents by refusing to suspend a Texas law that de facto almost entirely prohibits abortion.

President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted the US Supreme Court’s refusal to block a restrictive Texas abortion law, “an unprecedented attack on women’s constitutional rights.”

The decision of the high court, taken in the middle of the night, “causes unconstitutional chaos” and “insults the rule of law”, he adds in a vitriolic statement.

“The impact of last night’s decision will be immediate and requires an immediate response,” he said, ordering his government to find “measures to ensure that women in Texas have access to abortions in Canada. completely safe and legal ”and to protect clinics and physicians from potential lawsuits.





“No exception in case of rape or incest”

The law of Texas, which prohibits abortions once the heartbeat of the embryo is detected, “is so extreme that it does not provide for an exception in the event of rape or incest”, hammered the tenant of the White House.

In addition, it “gives the power to ordinary citizens to sue health personnel or relatives of women who exercise their right to choose” whether or not to continue a pregnancy, he noted.

“Complete strangers will now be able to interfere in the most intimate and personal health decisions that women face,” said Joe Biden. Worse, according to him, the law “encourages them to do it with the promise of 10,000 dollars if they win in court.”

“Rather than use its supreme authority to ensure that justice is done with fairness, our nation’s highest court will leave millions of women in Texas … to suffer as the courts deal with the procedural complexities “of this file, again criticized the tenant of the White House.