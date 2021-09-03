Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dinos also land in physics

Developed by Frontier Developments, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will also be distributed in physical versions by Just For Games.

On November 9, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be released in France on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, in digital versions but also in physical versions published by Just For Games. The pre-orders are already available for fans of management of prehistoric animal parks. Pre-ordering the game will give you access to new bonuses: three vehicles inspired by The Lost World: Jurassic Park (the second film of the saga).

Jurassic World Evolution 2 follows the first successful episode, and offers you a new narrative campaign, new buildings, new features, new dinosaurs … Frontier Developments, Sold Out and Just For Games detail:





A original story set after the events of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie, as dinosaurs invade the continent, roaming free. You will have to lead the teams responsible for containing and preserving the dinosaurs. You will find some of the iconic characters from the films like Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing (Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles here).

From more in-depth management tools and more creative, more customizable buildings, etc … You will have to show even more talent to manage your park, with unexplored sites that will have to be quickly tamed.

More 75 species prehistoric to save and / or create by bio-engineering. Several flying and marine species have been added in this second episode.

The mode Chaos theory will offer you to relive cult moments from the five films, with unexpected elements, changed, unforeseeable consequences etc … You will also find the modes Challenge and Sandbox.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be released on November 9 for PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. You can check out our Preview for our first impressions of the game.

