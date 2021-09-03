Kévin Le Cunff wins gold in cycling, Rémy Boullé bronze in canoe … What to remember from the night in Tokyo

The night of Thursday 2 to Friday 3 September was once again rich in medals for the French clan. Two new charms were added to the 46 previous ones gleaned by the French delegation with the gold won by Kévin Le Cunff in the online event in the C4-5 category and the bronze in para canoe for Rémy Boullé in the 200 meters in category KL1.

Para canoeing: Rémy Boullé launches the machine

It was he who launched the harvest of the Blues last night. A little before four in the morning, French time, Rémy Boullé came to bring to the French para canoe his first medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Very comfortable in the semi-finals on the water of the Sea Forest Waterway despite the pouring rain, the former para commando was not unworthy, but fell on an untouchable Peter Kiss in the final, the Hungarian crossing the 200 meters in 45”447, three seconds less than his personal best.

We can bet that this very fine performance by Rémy Boullé will inspire another great hope for a medal for the French clan with Nélia Barbosa, expected in the final on Saturday from 4:25 am French time.

Para cycling: Kévin Le Cunff offers an eighth title to the Blues

Out of the eight titles obtained by France, he is the fifth para cyclist to be adorned with gold this summer in Tokyo. Once again proof of the importance of cycling in France’s excellent record at the Paralympic Games, already well above the 35 medals initially hoped for.

During the road race in the C4-5 category, Kévin Le Cunff achieved the perfect race on a course that is still so wet. The 33-year-old Northerner played against the Ukrainian Yehor Dementyev, the same who deprived him of bronze in the individual track pursuit on August 27. A dazzling revenge patiently built by cracking his opponents one by one before the final warning shot, in the last two kilometers.





Para badminton: Lucas Mazur holds his place

For his second para badminton group match in the SL4 category, the French world number one Lucas Mazur was not in the lace: a victory in two sets (21-3, 21-7) against the German Jan Niklas Pott who opens the way to the semi-finals. He could even definitively validate his ticket this Friday at 9.40 a.m., French time, in case of success against the Indian. Suhas Yathiraj.

Unbeaten in both singles and mixed doubles – where he teams up with Faustine Noël – the 2017 and 2019 double world champion is positioned more than ever as a new title hope for France in para badminton, a discipline which is making its debut at the Paralympic Games.

Note that in women’s doubles, Lenaïg Morin and Faustine Noël started their competition with a victory against the Indian pair Kohli – Parmar (21-12, 22-20).